ï»¿Monday, 08 March 2021
House set to take up $1.9 trillion stimulus, putting Biden on track to sign this week
Added: 08.03.2021 15:54 | 5 views | 0 comments
Source: www.nytimes.com
House lawmakers are set to vote as soon as Tuesday on a roughly $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, putting President Biden on track to sign his first major legislative accomplishment into law by the end of the week.
