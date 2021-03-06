U.S. judge scolds â€˜QAnon Shamanâ€™ for appearing on â€˜60 Minutes Plusâ€™ without permission

Jacob Chansley to remain in jail pending trial as a judge considers his release. The judge said in a detention hearing that Chansley appeared in an interview without proper authorization.