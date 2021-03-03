Senate to move forward on $1.9 trillion virus relief bill; Schumer says â€˜weâ€™ll have the votesâ€™

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the Senate will move forward as soon as Wednesday on President Bidenâ€™s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill and pledged, â€œWeâ€™ll have the votes we need to pass the bill."