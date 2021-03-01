S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem says she nailed the pandemic response. Fauci: The numbers â€˜donâ€™t lie.â€™

Added: 01.03.2021 5:18 | 10 views | 0 comments

Despite Noemâ€™s victory lap at the conservative conference, her state has reported more coronavirus infections per resident than any state beside North Dakota.