â€˜Itâ€™s Donald Trumpâ€™s partyâ€™: How the former president is building a political operation to cement his hold on the GOP

Added: 27.02.2021 16:18 | 3 views | 0 comments

In advance of his first major post-White House address, Trump is making plans to launch a super PAC, has begun endorsing candidates and is plotting a possible 2024 comeback.