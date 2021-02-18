County officials blasted DeSantis over vaccine site in an affluent White area. So he threatened to take away the doses.

The Manatee County, Florida vaccination clinic would bring vaccines an area that has been least affected by the pandemic, critics say, including a few of the individuals who worked with Gov. Ron DeSantis to set it up.