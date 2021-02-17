McConnell shows that legacies donâ€™t matter when facts no longer do



Added: 17.02.2021 0:38 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nbc.com



Reverence for oneâ€™s legacy was supposed to be the safety valve. It meant being able to take a step back. It was salvation from our worst impulses. More in www.washingtonpost.com »