Live updates: House managers say Trump ‘willfully betrayed us’ in final arguments ahead of verdict



Added: 13.02.2021 20:03 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



The impeachment charge against Trump alleges that he “willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol.” More in www.washingtonpost.com »