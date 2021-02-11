Stacey Plaskett, a House delegate who couldnâ€™t vote to impeach Trump, is using her prosecutorial background to try to convict him

In her role as impeachment manager, she has emerged as a commanding presence entrusted with the grave task of showing how dangerously close the rioters came to lawmakers and staff members on Jan. 6.