GOP Rep. Liz Cheney says Trump â€˜does not have a role as a leader of our party going forwardâ€™

Added: 07.02.2021 17:26 | 11 views | 0 comments

The Wyoming GOP censured Cheney for voting to impeach Trump, making her the latest high-profile Republican punished by their state or local GOP apparatuses for daring to criticize the former president.