South Dakotaâ€™s covid-19 numbers have been terrible, but the governor says thatâ€™s the wrong metric

Added: 05.02.2021 8:18 | 6 views | 0 comments

Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) says South Dakota has fared better than virtually any other state during the pandemic, but sheâ€™s talking about economics, not health.