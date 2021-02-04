Iowaâ€™s House speaker said he canâ€™t make lawmakers wear masks â€” but he did enforce a ban on jeans

Added: 04.02.2021 12:18 | 7 views | 0 comments

Iowa state Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell (D) said that she wore jeans -- which are not allowed on the House floor -- to see if Speaker Pat Grassley (R) would enforce clothing restrictions.