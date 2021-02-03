House to vote tonight on leveling fines of up to $10,000 on lawmakers who flout security screening

Added: 03.02.2021 1:17 | 9 views | 0 comments

The measure would mandate a $5,000 fine for the first offense and $10,000 each subsequent time a lawmaker seeks to bypass the security measures that have been enacted in the wake of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.