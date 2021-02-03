Trump’s actions described as ‘a betrayal of historic proportions’ in trial brief filed by House impeachment managers

In advance of the Senate trial next week, House Democrats argue that former president Donald Trump should be convicted of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, writing that he is “singularly responsible” for the violence.