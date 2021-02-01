Andrew Cuomoâ€™s bad â€˜who caresâ€™ answer on coronavirus nursing-home data



Facing a brutal report from his own partyâ€™s state attorney general that said the state had undercounted nursing-home deaths from the virus, Cuomo essentially argued itâ€™s neither here nor there. More in www.washingtonpost.com »