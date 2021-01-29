Kelli Ward led a push to overturn Bidenâ€™s victory. Now her own win as Arizona GOP chair is being questioned.

Kelli Ward, the Arizona Republican Party chair, faces calls for a recount in her own reelection win after emerging as a major voice in the "Stop the Steal" movement to question President Biden's victory in November.