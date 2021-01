Biden to sign executive actions on equity



The president plans to take executive actions Tuesday to combat racism and discrimination, an early move to fulfill his pledges on equity. They fall short of the sweeping actions civil rights groups are demanding; the administration says there is more to come. More in www.washingtonpost.com » Tags: President