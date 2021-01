Biden says he’s willing to negotiate parameters of coronavirus deal, but ‘time is of the essence’

The legislation includes a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks; an increase and extension of emergency unemployment benefits that are set to expire in mid-March; an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour; and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments, schools, vaccine production and distribution, increased testing, and more.