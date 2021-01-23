Return of the technocrats: Biden aims for â€˜normalâ€™ after four years of tumult



Added: 23.01.2021 19:46 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: flashbak.com



The first few days of Bidenâ€™s administration have produced a blizzard of fact sheets and memorandums â€” a veritable redwood worth of paperwork â€” with aspirations of a return to regular order. More in www.washingtonpost.com »