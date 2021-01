Added: 22.01.2021 10:17 | 17 views | 0 comments

Biden is asking the Department of Agriculture to allow states to increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits — food assistance formerly called food stamps, and to increase by 15 percent benefits awarded through a school meals programs for low-income schools started during the pandemic, according to Biden officials. That could give a family of three children more than $100 in extra benefits every two months, according to tktktk.