QAnon believers grapple with doubt, spin new theories as Trump era ends



Added: 21.01.2021



Source: www.cbsnews.com



While some QAnon disciples gave way to doubt as Trump's term ended, others doubled down on blind belief or strained to see new coded messages in the Inauguration Day’s events. More in www.washingtonpost.com »