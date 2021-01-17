Pence is helping Biden make the transition more normal. But their cooperation has risks for each.



Source: conservativefighters.org



Pence is accepting Bidenâ€™s win in a way Trump has not, helping Biden solidify his transition to power. That benefits Biden and Pence for now, but a volatile political landscape lies ahead for both. More in www.washingtonpost.com »