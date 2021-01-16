â€˜Trump said to do soâ€™: Accounts of rioters who say the president spurred them to rush the Capitol could be pivotal testimony

The explanations by some of the presidentâ€™s supporters of why they attacked the Capitol will likely be featured in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial for allegedly inciting violence.