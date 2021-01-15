Rioters wanted to â€˜capture and assassinateâ€™ lawmakers, prosecutors say. A note left by the â€˜QAnon Shamanâ€™ is evidence.

Prosecutors say Jacob Anthony Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," left an ominous note for Vice President Pence that made it clear rioters intended to kill or capture lawmakers.