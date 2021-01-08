As Josh Hawley loses a book deal over the Capitol riots, his GOP mentor says backing him was â€˜the worst mistake I ever madeâ€™

Added: 08.01.2021 12:18 | 12 views | 0 comments

Hawley was denounced by one of his top donors, dropped from a book deal, and lambasted by several Missouri Republicans â€” all in the span of about five hours on Thursday afternoon.