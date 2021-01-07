The four-hour insurrection



Time will tell whether the takeover of Capitol was a riot, a last gasp of a renegade president or an early skirmish in a civil war. But it already is clear that Jan. 6, 2021, will go down as one of Americaâ€™s ugliest days.