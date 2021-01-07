Rep. Matt Gaetz and other GOP politicians suggest antifa is to blame for pro-Trump mob rioting into Capitol

On the House floor, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) baselessly claimed that "some of the people who breached the Capitol" were "members of the violent terrorist group antifa" masquerading as Trump supporters.