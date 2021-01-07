Aides weigh resignations and removal options as Trump rages against perceived betrayals



Source: www.uspresidentialhistory.com



Fearful of more violence and death, some administration officials were discussing whether the Cabinet might invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to force him out. More in www.washingtonpost.com »