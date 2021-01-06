Live updates: D.C. National Guard will be activated as mobs breach U.S. Capitol; one person shot inside; D.C. mayor imposes curfew

Thousands of President Trumpâ€™s supporters rallied in downtown Washington on Wednesday to falsely assert the presidential election was stolen from Trump. Follow along for live updates.