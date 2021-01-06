Live updates: Pence says he will not intervene to change outcome of election and Bidenâ€™s win, rejecting Trumpâ€™s pleas

The House and Senate meet today to certify the electoral college vote and cement President-elect Joe Bidenâ€™s victory. Many GOP senators have threatened objections and President Trump is pressuring Vice President Pence to intervene.