Sen. Josh Hawley says â€˜Antifa scumbagsâ€™ terrorized his familyâ€™s Virginia home. Protesters say they held a peaceful vigil.

Demonstrators with the group Shutdown DC, which organized the protest, denied Hawley's claims that they engaged in any vandalism outside his house on Monday night.