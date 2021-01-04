Sens. Loeffler and Perdue try to steer around Republican infighting as Georgia runoff races draw to a close

The GOP senators didnâ€™t vote on whether to override President Trumpâ€™s veto of a defense bill, and both sought to avoid a firm answer on their support for an effort to oppose certifying President-elect Bidenâ€™s electoral college win.