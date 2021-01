Sens. Loeffler and Perdue try to steer around Republican infighting as Georgia runoff races draw to a close

The GOP senators didn’t vote on whether to override President Trump’s veto of a defense bill, and both sought to avoid a firm answer on their support for an effort to oppose certifying President-elect Biden’s electoral college win.