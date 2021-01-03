Growing crowd of Trump loyalists in the Senate vows to challenge Bidenâ€™s victory

Eleven GOP senators pledged to reject Bidenâ€™s electoral votes from swing states, defying a plea from Senate leaders to avoid a fight over the electionâ€™s legitimacy when Congress meets in a joint session next week.