Georgia on our minds



Added: 30.12.2020 23:17 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



The balance of power in Washington all hinges on two Senate runoffs in Georgia. Today, we explore the forces behind this remarkable political moment and what’s at stake for the people who hold the country’s future in their hands. More in www.washingtonpost.com » Georgia Tags: Washington