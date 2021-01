Added: 30.12.2020 20:18 | 15 views | 0 comments

On Jan. 5, two outstanding Senate races in Georgia will decide control of the U.S. Senate. In one race, Republican incumbent David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff. In the other race, Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler is up against Democrat Raphael Warnock. Here’s what to know about why there’s a runoff and more about the candidates.