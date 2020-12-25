Pence under pressure as the final step nears in formalizing Bidenâ€™s win

As Vice President Pence prepares to preside over Congressâ€™s Jan. 6 session making Bidenâ€™s victory official, he faces dueling pressures from his constitutional role and demands by Trump supporters that he derail the process.