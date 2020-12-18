Some groups want Biden to fire Trumpâ€™s Social Security commissioner. Thatâ€™s not easy to do.

The SSA commissioner cannot simply be fired, according to a report submitted to Bidenâ€™s transition staff. Commissioners can be dumped only for neglect of duty or malfeasance.