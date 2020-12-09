Letter from 1,500 attorneys says Trump campaign lawyers donâ€™t have â€˜license to lieâ€™

The letter escalates the concerns of Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-N.J.) who on filed complaints with ethics boards in five states calling for Rudolph Giuliani and other members of the team to be investigated and disbarred.