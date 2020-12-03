Trump roils Georgia GOP as party waits to see if presidential visit helps â€” or hurts â€” in crucial Senate runoffs

Added: 03.12.2020 12:19 | 11 views | 0 comments

The presidentâ€™s baseless claims of fraud in the November elections have sparked a Republican civil war in the state, where voters will return to the polls on Jan. 5 in a pair of races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.