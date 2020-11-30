Trumpâ€™s feud with Brian Kemp says it all about the presidentâ€™s voter fraud claims

Added: 30.11.2020 21:19 | 14 views | 0 comments

Georgia's Kemp was once Public Enemy No. 1 for Democrats when it came to voter fraud claims. But he's not the only self-styled fraud watchdog who has refused to go along with Trump's charade.