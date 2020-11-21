Trump suffers twin defeats in his effort to overturn Bidenâ€™s victory in key states

Added: 21.11.2020 1:17 | 8 views | 0 comments

Georgia officials certified Bidenâ€™s roughly 12,000-vote win there, and Republican lawmakers from Michigan met with President Trump at the White House but said they learned nothing that would warrant overturning Bidenâ€™s victory.