Live updates: Georgia secretary of state certifies results, including Biden as the winner of presidential vote

Added: 20.11.2020 22:18 | 9 views | 0 comments

The president-elect plans to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in Wilmington, Del., as he continues his transition to the White House.