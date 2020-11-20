The Trump campaignâ€™s much-hyped affidavit features a big, glaring error



The Trump campaign claims voter turnout was as much as 350 percent in some precincts in Michigan. Except they got the state wrong. And that's not all. More in www.washingtonpost.com »