Live updates: Biden to meet with top Democrats in Congress as Trump presses bid to reverse election results

The president-elect plans to huddle with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in Wilmington, Del., as he continues his transition to the White House.