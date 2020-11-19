Trump invites Michigan Republican leaders to meet him at White House as he escalates attempts to overturn election results

Added: 19.11.2020 20:18 | 8 views | 0 comments

Jonathan Kinloch, a Democrat and the boardâ€™s vice chairman, told The Washington Post that itâ€™s too late for the pair to reverse course, as the certified results have been sent to the secretary of state in accordance with state rules.