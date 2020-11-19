As defeats pile up, Trump tries to delay vote count in last-ditch effort to cast doubt on Biden victory

Rudolph W. Giuliani, the presidentâ€™s personal lawyer, has told associates his ambition is to stall the vote certification in an effort to have GOP lawmakers pick electors, a outcome that appears unattainable.