Trump insists heâ€™ll win, but aides say he has no real plan to overturn results and talks of 2024 run

Added: 12.11.2020

No evidence has surfaced to back up the presidentâ€™s claims of widespread fraud, and Joe Bidenâ€™s lead in several key states has expanded amid late vote counting.