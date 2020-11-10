Calif. governor faces pressure to choose a Latino to replace Harris in the Senate



At this early stage, state Attorney General Becerra and Secretary of State Padilla have emerged as the leading candidates. The state has never had a Latino in the Senate. More in www.washingtonpost.com »