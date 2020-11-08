Joe Biden triumphs over Trump, says it is â€˜a time to healâ€™ even as Trump does not concede

Added: 08.11.2020 3:20 | 7 views | 0 comments

Biden, who is set to become the nationâ€™s 46th president after two terms as vice president and 36 years as a U.S. senator, will replace a defiant outsider who won a surprise victory in 2016.