Joe Biden, in victory speech, says, ‘This is the time to heal in America’

Added: 08.11.2020

President-elect Joe Biden, joined by running mate Kamala Harris, spoke from Wilmington, Del., after a projected win in Pennsylvania gave him more than the 270 electoral votes needed for victory. President Trump and his supporters are denying he lost the election after a legal vote count.